Air Canada flights collide on YVR tarmac

Photo: Photo via Air Canada.

Two Air Canada planes collided on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday.

The incident happened while an Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319 was being pushed back from the gate at around 2 p.m.

According to Air Canada, the Airbus’s wingtip “made contact” with a Jazz Air Canada Express Q400 plane that was parked at a nearby gate.

No one was injured, Air Canada said, and the passengers were re-booked onto other flights later on Sunday.

One passenger told CBC that she could see a piece of her plane’s wing on the ground and, after the planes were moved, she saw a piece of the Q400’s wing fall to the ground.

This Labour Day long weekend is one of the busiest of the year at YVR, with around 316,000 travellers expected to pass through its doors.

The Richmond News has reached out to YVR for more details.