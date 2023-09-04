Smoky skies expected to return in Southern Interior, rain only a temporary relief

Photo: Environment Canada

While the wildfire situation may be improving in the Southern Interior, smoky skies are expected to return in localized areas.

Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment have issued another special air quality statement covering the North Okanagan, Shuswap, South and North Thompson, Fraser Canyon, and West Columbia.

These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, much of northeastern B.C. also remains under smoky conditions as B.C.'s worst-ever wildfire season continues.

"Areas in northeastern areas of the province and through the Interior are experiencing high smoke impacts. These impacts may be intermittent. The conditions are expected to become more widespread through tomorrow. In southern areas of the province, smoke conditions will be localized today. Precipitation may only temporarily alleviate smoke conditions," Environment Canada says.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.