Ed Sheeran concert biggest ever at BC Place, breaks record set by U2

Ed Sheeran just did something Elton John, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney weren't able to do.

He broke a 14-year-old record set by U2 in 2009 for the largest concert ever held in BC Place. That also makes it the largest concert played in a building (though the roof was open, so is it still inside) in BC's history.

In all 65,061 fans showed up for the show on Saturday – that's 1,259 more fans than for the Irish rock band.

“The energy and excitement radiating from the crowd were nothing short of electric. It’s our mission at the stadium to bring people together for unforgettable moments, and on this particular occasion, over 65,000 individuals came together to etch their mark in BC Place history," says BC Place general manager Chris May in a press release.

The stadium's official seat capacity on its website is 54,500, the rest of the capacity would be floor and standing room. When the pope arrived in 1984 55,000 people crammed into the recently opened building (it recently turned 40).








