Prince George city manager's email to staff on clearing of contentious homeless camp

Photo: Hanna Petersen City Hall in Prince George.

Prince George's city manager says the city is ready to "take a stand on public safety" with the clearing of a longstanding homeless camp at Millennium Park this month.

Walter Babicz sent the following email to City of Prince George staff on Thursday (Aug. 31) afternoon:

Good afternoon everyone,

I’m writing today on behalf of myself and the entire senior leadership team to confirm to you that your safety is our primary concern, at all times.

Our downtown has been a source of concern and frustration in our community for some time, and despite increased resources directed at the downtown area, it only seems to be getting worse. I know that this is felt by all of you, both as citizens and as City employees. I have heard these concerns, I understand them, and I share them.

We all know that encampments of unhoused individuals in the downtown core are not safe for occupants, and they’re not safe for the general public in surround areas.

As you all know, the City has grappled with encampments for a long time. Our challenge has been that the laws around encampment response have become very complex, and there are a lot of legal hurdles involved. We need to be extremely careful in responding to an encampment. We learned this the hard way at Lower Patricia, which is now protected indefinitely by court order as the result of the City’s previous attempt to clear the site.

Over the past few months, we have been focused on checking all the boxes required to ultimately bring an end to outdoor camping in Prince George. This has involved a huge number of moving pieces, from bylaw amendments to complex negotiations with the provincial government. Because of the nature of this work, which includes confidential legal advice and sensitive information, the public is not aware of the massive efforts both administration and Council have made in pursuit of this goal. As a result, there is a widely held (and completely understandable) perception, including among some members of staff, that the City is “doing nothing” to improve conditions downtown. Moving forward, we’ll communicate more on the extent of the City’s efforts on the pieces that aren’t confidential.

I can report to you now that we believe the City is finally in a place where it can successfully take a stand on public safety. To that end, I want to share with you that the encampment at Millennium Park will be cleared in September. The site will be fenced and measures will be taken to ensure that the encampment cannot be re-established. BC Housing representatives are working to connect occupants of the park with available shelter space, but we expect some occupants may move to Lower Patricia or other areas of the City. The City is ready to immediately address any attempts to establish further encampments.

I know this has been a long time coming, and that you are all tired and frustrated. I want to assure you that both Council and administration are dedicated to urgently improving safety in the downtown core. While that work is underway, I want to remind everyone:

If you feel threatened while doing your job, stop and get yourself somewhere safe.

If you feel that your job requires you to be in unsafe or threatening situations on a regular basis, please talk to your supervisor. We will take whatever steps are necessary to allow you to work safely.

If you see any person contravening City bylaws, particularly those relating to public safety, please report it immediately.

No one employed by the City will never face repercussions for taking steps to stay safe, or for communicating safety concerns to their supervisor.

Thank you all very much for everything you do to serve our community. I am incredibly appreciative and proud of your efforts, and of your commitment to Prince George.

Take care,

Walt