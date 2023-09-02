One dead on Vancouver Island after garbage truck, SUV collide

Photo: Glacier Media

A 69-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in Parksville when a SUV and a garbage truck collided.

Sgt. Shane Worth of Oceanside RCMP said that Parksville Fire and B.C. Ambulance Service found the man dead on scene at around 4 p.m. on the Alberni Highway at Dunbar Way.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of the SUV, Worth said, adding that the garbage truck driver suffered non-serious injuries.

Oceanside Municipal Traffic Unit, supported by RCMP Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

“At this time, the initial indications are that the SUV veered into the oncoming lane of the garbage truck and collided head on with the truck,” Worth said in a statement.

Those who witnessed the crash or have dashcam video to share are asked to contact Oceanside RCMP quoting the police file 2023-9457.