Police on North Shore to keep tabs on grad campout hijinks

Photo: . Police will be out on patrol this weekend keeping an eye out for trouble on the traditional grad campout party weekend. | WVPD

Police on the North Shore are warning students in this year’s graduating class and their parents that officers will be out keeping tabs on potential hijinks over the Labour Day weekend.

Every year on the North Shore, the last weekend before the start of school is traditionally a time when many students entering Grade 12 take part in group campouts in the forest as well as outdoor parties and pranks.

While most of the events are harmless and most students responsible, there have been times when that hasn’t been the case. In the past, some student parties have resulted in garbage being left strewn on local trails and teens being sent to hospital after booze-fueled fights went wrong.

Police warn they’ll have extra officers on patrol and keeping an eye out for potential trouble.

“The North Vancouver RCMP will be taking a protective approach on enforcement of liquor, traffic and local bylaws,” warns Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesman for the North Vancouver RCMP.

The North Vancouver School District is also urging parents to talk to their teens and make sure they celebrate the beginning of their grad year responsibly.