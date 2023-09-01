BC SPCA shares list of seasonal household items that pose a threat to pets

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA has some helpful tips to help transform your home into a pet-friendly one this fall, with a list of seasonal household items that pose a threat they shared on Friday.

The first on the list to be aware of is antifreeze, where pets can be inadvertently exposed as many people will begin to “winterize” their cars and boats.

The SPCA says as little as one teaspoon in a cat or a tablespoon or two for dogs, depending on the size of the animal, can be fatal.

"Keep your pets far away from antifreeze and clean up any spills of antifreeze on driveways and other hard surfaces."

If a pet has had access to antifreeze, owners are advised to contact a veterinarian immediately.

The second on the list is candles, as specific ingredients in them can be toxic. Scented candles can be poisonous if they are made from paraffin wax, use a lead wick or release synthetic oil and fragrances.

"For example, fragrances and/or oil can aggravate existing respiratory illnesses like asthma in your pets due to harmful toxins, such as naphthalene or phthalates. Additionally, pets can be susceptible to burns from lit candles and hot wax."

As a precaution, pet owners are advised to use candles that are soy, coconut, or vegetable-based wax with an unbleached 100% cotton wick, and keep them safely away from their pet’s reach.

The next is a reminder with upcoming holidays to keep chocolate and sweets away from pets, as ingesting chocolate can result in significant illness for your dog or cat.

Chocolate is toxic because it contains both caffeine and a chemical called theobromine; two chemicals that dogs nor cats can metabolize as well as humans.

Candy is toxic because products such as gum, candy, and mints can contain Xylitol, which is an artificial sweetener and is often fatal if ingested.

Another ingredient warning is for pumpkin pie spice, which is typically a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and either cloves or allspice depending on the blend.

"It is important to remember that small amounts of these spices added to foods usually will not be toxic to pets, and the risk of toxicity is highest if a pet gets into essential oils or the spices directly," the SPCA said.

While not toxic in small amounts, the SPCA adds that a large spoonful of dry cinnamon powder could cause respiratory issues for your pet and, cinnamon oil can be toxic even in small amounts.

Nutmeg contains a toxin called myristicin, and though it is not likely to be toxic in small doses if a pet ingests a very large amount of powder or eats an entire nut, it could cause vomiting, abdominal pain, changes to blood pressure and heart rate and even disorientation, seizures or hallucinations.

The ingestion of cloves becomes an issue with clove oil or the ingestion of whole cloves. Clove oil as well as the clove spice contain compounds called eugenols which can cause liver toxicity in cats. Clove oil may also cause vomiting, tremors or seizures and staggering in cats.

"Word of advice: leave the pumpkin spice latte, or any pumpkin spice-flavoured treat, out of reach when it comes to your pets."

The last reminder from the SPCA is to make sure compost, mulch and leaves are not ingested by pets.

Creating piles of leaves and mulch, including compost, are typically part of fall seasonal yard work, but when a dog ingests compost, the rescue said it can result in poisoning since decaying organic matter and moulding food products can contain ‘tremorgenic mycotoxins,’ which cause tremors.

"Even small amounts ingested can result in tremors or seizures."

Signs of ingestion can include drooling, agitation, panting, and vomiting. Make sure to discard the compost or mulch piles in a safe and contained manner.

Owners are advised that if they suspect their pet has ingested something toxic, it's best to call a veterinarian or an emergency veterinary clinic immediately. How quickly treatment is started can mean the difference between life and death.