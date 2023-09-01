Murder charge laid in connection to Surrey homicide

Photo: File photo

A murder charge has been approved against a 42-year-old man in relation to a murder taken place in Surrey last Thursday.

RCMP were called on Sunday at 11:47 a.m. to a report of a suspicious death in the 19100-block 68 Avenue.

Officers located a 56-year-old man who was deceased, later identified as local resident Robb Memory. They found him suffering from injuries consistent with homicide.

RCMP said a 42-year-old suspect was identified on scene and taken into custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation, working closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section to advance the investigation.

A charge of second-degree murder was laid on Friday against the accused, Surrey resident Paul Martin, who remains in police custody.

“Robb was a caring and generous person. The family appreciates the hard work and dedication of IHIT,” Robb’s father, Cecil Memory, said in a news release.

“Anyone affected by this is encouraged to contact the Surrey RCMP’s victim services,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT added.