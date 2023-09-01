Two more Central Okanagan care homes allow seniors to return

Photo: Google Maps The entrance to the Brookaven Care Centre in Kelowna, B.C., is seen in a Google Maps image dated July 2017.

Now that the threat from the McDougall Creek wildfire has receded, Interior Health is returning evacuees to two more long-term care homes in the Central Okanagan.

Residents evacuated from Brandt’s Creek Mews in Kelowna and Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna have been allowed to return to their residences.

"Repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes. Interior Health is working with our partners in the delivery of long-term care services to keep families of residents informed as repatriation planning progresses," says a news release from Interior Health.



The news release indicates that families will be directly notified when their loved ones are moved back.

"Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-833-469-9800. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Messages can be left after hours for a call back."

Interior Health proactively relocated nearly 900 people from nine seniors care homes due to the threat of wildfire. Four seniors care homes have already begun repatriating residents home.

More residents will be returned home as alerts and evacuation orders are lifted and Interior Health has a dedicated team working to get residents and clients back to their homes.