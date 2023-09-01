Campfire ban lifts in Southeast Fire Centre

Photo: BCWS The Southeast Fire Centre

The BC Wildfire Service has lifted the campfire ban in the Southeast Fire Centre.

BCWS says it has made the move after recent rainfall and due to the future weather forecast.

Category 2 and Category 3 open burning—any fire larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high—remains banned. Sky lanterns, fireworks, burn barrels, air curtain burners and binary exploding targets are also still banned.

Campfires remain banned in all other fire centres, with the exception of parts of the Prince George Fire Centre.

Details on the various fire bans throughout B.C. can be found here.