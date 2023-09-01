Coquitlam RCMP release images of 'dognapping' suspect

Photo: RCMP Foxy was stolen from its owner while on a walk in Maillardville on Aug. 23, 2023.

Police are looking for a Pomeranian dog after it was stolen from its owner during a walk in Coquitlam last month.

Coquitlam RCMP released images today, Sept. 1, of the beige-coloured pooch, named “Foxy,” as well as a picture of the suspect who is alleged to have taken the animal on Aug. 23.

The theft happened at around 7 p.m. in the 800-block of Brunette Avenue in the southern Coquitlam neighbourhood of Maillardville.

Mounties said Foxy — a 10-year-old dog that weighs about four pounds, is missing a lot of teeth and has extra skin on its earlobe — is "well known and loved within her community."

"Coquitlam RCMP would like nothing more than to return Foxy to her family," the detachment stated in a release.

Added the owner, "Foxy was born in my house. She has been with me forever."

Victim services is assisting the dog owner.

The male suspect is described as:



dark skinned



medium build



short brown curly hair



wearing....

black-collar shirt

black pants

black shoes



Anyone with information on Foxy or their whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023–22690.