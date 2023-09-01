'I am sorry': B.C. drug dealer sentenced, vows to turn life around

Photo: Glacier Media

A Prince George drug dealer has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison less time served awaiting sentencing for trafficking narcotics and possession of a firearm.

Chad Douglas Berry, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled substances — methamphetamine and cocaine — and for possession of a loaded Ruger revolver without a licence or registration.

Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Rose Raven told Berry the charges were serious, and that the sentence proposed jointly by Crown and defence was on the lenient side.

However, she took into account his Indigenous heritage and hard early life as well as his remorse and plans for the future in pronouncing her sentence.

Berry had been in prison and when released in February 2021 returned to Prince George and relapsed. He worked as a mid-level dealer picking up and delivering drugs. He was being paid in drugs to support his own habit.

The charges stem for an Aug. 1, 2021 incident where Berry was driving near Prince George and encountered a police checkpoint.

He entered a driveway and stashed a backpack before leaving.

However, the homeowner saw him and called police.

Berry was found with $635 in cash and 152 grams of methamphetamine. There was also a small amount of cocaine and 635 rounds of ammunition.

Prior to the passing of sentence, Berry addressed the court, discussing his plans for the future as a drug counsellor.

He has been accepted into a program at Thompson Rivers University and already has a practicum job awaiting him when he completes his sentence.

He apologized for the harm he did through trafficking drugs and for the danger he created in the community.

“I now realize I am the one endangering others,” he said, noting he used drugs to escape trauma and personal issues. “For my actions, I am sorry.”

He told Raven he is free from active addiction and now wants to help others.

With time served awaiting sentencing, Berry has a remaining 1,379 days to serve on his sentence.

Raven said Berry’s achievements in turning his life around while in custody have been “impressive.”

She said he has gained insight into the effects of his offences on his cycle of addiction and on the community.