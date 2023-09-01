Single-vehicle collision sends one man to hospital, good Samaritans help with rescue

Photo: Allyshia Pilla Highway 3 near Paulson Bridge outside of Castlegar.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 3 near the Paulson Bridge outside of Castlegar Thursday.

Initial reports from DriveBC indicated there was a rock fall in the area that caused the incident. However, an eyewitness and first responder tells Castanet she and two other Good Samaritans saw the incident unfold and jumped into action.

"I was first on scene and I'm a level three industrial first aid attendee and I provided all of his first aid prior to the paramedics attending to it. It wasn't a rock slide though," says Allyshia Pilla.

"It was raining quite bad and just after 3 p.m. he hit some rainwater coming around the corner too fast and his car flew into the rock wall and ping pong bounced out into the middle of the road (it was) a single-vehicle accident. There was stuff all over the road," Pilla said, explaining the driver's injuries were not life-threatening but he was taken to hospital to be checked out.

Pilla tells Castanet she arrived on the scene of the collision just after it happened and was quickly joined by two other Good Samaritans who pulled over and began helping. The highway remained open as the pair pulled out high-vis vests and cones and started flagging traffic to go around the damaged vehicle.

"I didn't catch the gentleman's names that just stopped and they didn't even know each other either. But they were very helpful. One of them provided a blanket for me to treat the gentleman for shock. And the other one, they had cones, and they had high-vis jackets, and they were out there slowing traffic down and doing the best they could while we waited for emergency services, " Pilla says.

A photo taken by Pilla at the scene shows the aftermath of the collision and she blocked out the image of the injured party out of respect.

"You could see how parts of the vehicle were along the rock wall."