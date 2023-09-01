Housing minister slams Prince George's decision to clear out Millennium Park camp

Photo: Glacier Media

Prince George city council has directed municipal staff to proceed with clearing the Millennium Park encampment, despite calls from the B.C. housing minister not to do so.

Occupants of Millennium Park have been informed that all personal property must be removed from the site by Sept. 9, according to a city statement.

The city said any material remaining in Millennium Park after this date will be removed and permanently disposed of. The site will then be closed to the public while options for remediation are considered.

The city said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the province regarding supports for the unhoused in Prince George in June, and understood the province was connecting with unhoused individuals occupying Millennium Park, and was working to identify appropriate alternate shelter and supports, including by working in collaboration with Indigenous and community partners.

However, the city said that throughout August, the situation at Millennium Park has deteriorated significantly.

The city said recent reports from the RCMP, Prince George Fire Rescue, and City frontline workers indicate serious safety concerns for both responders and occupants of the park as the result of increased density. These conditions have severely impacted the ability of emergency responders to provide assistance to individuals sheltering on the site.

Housing minister Ravi Kahlon said he is disappointed with Prince George council’s decision.

“Addressing homelessness in Prince George is a critical priority for our government, and we know that encampments are not a long-term solution. That's why the Province signed a memorandum of understanding with the city in June, with significant resources to ensure those in need in Prince George will have access to shelter,” said Kahlon in a statement.

“We had offered Prince George new resources like dedicated encampment response staff and deployment of temporary housing units to the community. Despite that, council has chosen not to access those resources to assist people living in Millennium Park to move indoors and to move unilaterally with this decampment - in the absence of appropriate resources.”

Kahlon said the government will do what it can to try to ensure as many people as possible are supported and have shelter, but added that the decision presents significant challenges. The minister stated he will monitor the situation but urged council to reconsider its choice.

"It's especially disappointing given the positive work we have done with Mayor Simon Yu and the city on other supportive housing projects that are currently underway,” said Kahlon.

In a release the City of Prince George said that it reminds all residents that, pursuant to the Parks & Open Space Bylaw, the Lower Patricia encampment, commonly known as Moccasin Flats, located at the eastern terminus of Fifth Avenue, is the only lawful site for temporary overnight sheltering in Prince George. This encampment is protected by court order.