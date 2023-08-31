Landslide near Christina Lake sends one person to hospital

Photo: castanet

One person was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon due to a landslide.

The slide happened just after 3 p.m. near the Blueberry Paulson Bridge on Highway 3, about 20 kilometres east of Christina Lake.

"Hwy 3 reports a landslide near the Paulson Bridge, partially blocking the highway. Crews en route for assessment. Drive with caution and expect delays," DriveBC said in a tweet at 3:20 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services was called to the scene, and two ambulances responded.

"Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to the hospital," EHS said in an email to Castanet.

The severity of the injuries are unknown.

One email to Castanet mentioned that multiple vehicles are damaged; however, that has yet to be confirmed at this time.

The highway remains open, according to DriveBC