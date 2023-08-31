23-year-old charged with first degree murder for Prince George home invasion

Photo: PG Citizen RCMP on the scene of a fatal home invasion.

BC Prosecution Services has approved charges following the death of a Prince George woman on July 18.

Isabelle Thomas, 22, was killed in her home in the Alpine Village in the 2100 block of Upland Street following what was described as a home invasion.

Zain Wood, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide. Wood has been remanded in custody.

Thomas had been living in the townhouse for about four years with her two young daughters. A GoFundMe was launched by Thomas’ relatives to support her daughters, which raised $8,145 from the community.

"She always had the brightest smile and looked you in your eyes as she was talking with you," her mother Leslie Thomas told the Citizen.

"She had the bubbliest personality and was super outgoing. If she just met you, you felt like she knew you a lifetime."