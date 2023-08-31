New West police seize replica handgun, tactical vest in downtown arrest

Police seized a replica handgun after officers spotted someone putting on a tactical vest in downtown New West.

The New Westminster Police Department reports that members of its crime reduction unit were conducting foot patrols in the 300 block of Agnes Street around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 when they saw a man putting on a tactical vest. The male was detained, and when police searched the vest they found a handgun inside one of the pockets.

“Upon closer inspection, officers learned this was a very realistic imitation handgun,” NWPD Sgt. Justine Thom said in a news release. “From a distance, these imitation firearms can be indistinguishable from the real thing. It’s fortunate that the crime reduction unit spotted this individual when they did.”

According to the NWPD, police seized the vest and the handgun. The incident is still under investigation, and weapons-related offences are being considered.

The crime reduction unit is responsible for apprehending suspects who are wanted on warrants and following up on the police department’s weekly crime priorities, as well as providing operational support to teams within the NWPD.

The New Westminster Police Department reminds residents to call 911 for emergencies and if they see something that causes them concern for the safety. For non-emergencies in New Westminster, call the police department at or 604-525-5411.