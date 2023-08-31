Interior Health releases chart review of toxic drug death victims

Photo: The Canadian Press Supplies are seen on a table at an outdoor supervised consumption site in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.

About a third of people who died of drug overdose in the Interior Health region visited an emergency department due to pain in the year prior to their death, according to a new study released Thursday by the health authority.

Researchers conducted a chart review of 210 people who were killed by toxic drugs in the region between July 2021 and April 2022 and released the results Thursday as a part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The chart review found that one-in-five people who were killed by toxic drugs had visited an emergency department in the two weeks prior to their death.

People who would later die had on their charts issues with cognitive delays and brain injuries, as well as an interest in treatment options that were not available.

In B.C., the demographic that is most likely to die of substance poisoning are men who work in the trades who use alone at home. Researchers say that makes working in the trades a risk factor for dying from substance poisoning.

The study makes a number of recommendations for Interior Health, including involving people with lived experience in “all levels of decision making” and expand on the work on the chart review in an effort to improve care for people at risk of dying from toxic drugs.

The full study can be found here.

“IH is committed to acting on recommendations from the medical chart review project, taking action to counteract stigma in health-care settings, designing programs and services with First Nations and Métis partners, increasing access to culturally safe mental health and substance services, and working with community partners on upstream prevention,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“We are also committed to revising our strategy to generate a comprehensive suite of effective solutions to the unregulated substance poisoning emergency.”

It was announced this week another 45 people died of drug overdose in July in Interior Health.

So far this year, there have been 59 drug deaths in Kelowna, 59 in Kamloops, 27 in Vernon and 13 in Penticton.

“These aren’t just statistics and numbers: these are people we know and love. They are people in our families, people we work with, our neighbours and our friends,” said Medical Health Officer, Dr. Carol Fenton.