BC Wildfire Service looking towards recovery after worst fire season on record

Photo: BCWS A BCWS firefighter conducts a controlled burn at the McDougall Creek fire.

As temperatures drop and humidity rises, B.C. is slowly coming out of its worst fire season on record.

During a press conference Thursday, Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston acknowledged the tragedy and destruction that's occurred this spring and summer, and noted the province will be reviewing the fire season over the next few months.

“There will be that internal review given that this has been a very, very tough season, including two deaths of firefighters,” Ralston said. “It's one that will be scrutinized and reflected upon in order to better plan for the following year.”

Since the beginning of April, 2,209 wildfires have burned a record-breaking 1,912,220 hectares across the province. Prior to this year, B.C.'s most destructive season on record was in 2018, when 1,354,284 hectares burned.

BC Wildfire Service Director Cliff Chapman said they'll be focusing on recovery over the coming months.

“There's the actual recovery of the land base, communities that have to obviously go through their recovery process with the devastating impacts of fires this season,” Chapman said.

He said during this fire season, crews laid down about 3,000 kilometres of machine guards – wide, fuel-free paths through forested areas that work to stop a fire's progress.

“We need to go and rehabilitate that land, we need to try to get it back to be whole again in some areas. In other areas, we'll leave them as strategic fuel breaks for next season and years to come,” Chapman said.

He also spoke about the human recovery that's needed.

“This fire season has been extremely heavy for the public in B.C. and as well as for BC wildfire service as an organization. We have not experienced some of the things that we have experienced this year in our organization and I'm very proud of the people in it. They continue to show up.

“We will be making sure that our people are looked after, making sure they get the supports they need to reintegrate back to their base jobs, as well as making sure they're available and ready for potential deployments to other hazards that this province may need us for.”

But as some rain has fallen over the Southern Interior in recent days, B.C.'s fire season is not over. The McDougall Creek fire continues to burn out of control in West Kelowna – one of 12 active fires of note still burning in the province. And Chapman said while the south of the province has been seeing some rain, the north has not.

Once fire crews are able to focus on prevention rather than fighting active fires, Chapman says there'll be plenty of work to do to prepare for future fire seasons.

“I think a significant increase in cultural and prescribed fire, trying to eliminate the fuels both in the fall but also as we transition into spring 2024 so that we have more community protection, utilizing fire in a time when we have more control over it, unlike the challenging conditions that we faced in July and August,” he said.

While the BC Wildfire Service is busiest during the warmest months of the year, they've been working towards being ready for emergencies year-round.

“Something that we've been focusing on for the last 12 months, trying to build that organizational structure that allows us to operate more holistically 12 months of the year,” Chapman said.

“We're on that path, we have availability, we did respond to some other hazards this spring. And we suspect that we may be asked to respond to some hazards this fall and as we go into the winter, so lots of work underway.”