BC wildland firefighters chased from their camp by bears

Photo: BCWS A bear at the fire camp near Gold Bridge.

First a fire tornado, now territorial bears.

About 160 firefighters fled from their camp northwest of Lilloeet Wednesday evening due to bears in the area.

In a Twitter post Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service says about 160 firefighters were forced from their camp near Gold Bridge due to “persistent bear activity within and around the camp.”

The firefighters are in the area fighting the 9,506-hectare Downtown Lake wildfire, which has been burning since mid-July. Earlier this month, a massive "fire tornado" was spotted at the same wildfire, over Gun Lake.

As a result of the bears in the area, about 160 fire personnel were moved to Lillooet Wednesday night, about 60 kilometres away, and they're now staying at T’it’q’et First Nation and Lillooet municipality facilities.

“Conservations officers are assessing and advising on plans to safely return personnel to an appropriate location to continue working toward objectives on the Downton Lake wildfire,” the BC Wildfire Service says.

While the fire wildlife has forced the firefighters from the fire for now, BCWS says rain fell over the fire overnight and Thursday morning, and fire activity remains low at this time.