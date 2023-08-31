B.C. extends state of emergency in response to wildfires

Photo: Dustin Brown The plume from the Crater Lake wildfire on Aug. 15, 2023.

The provincial government has extended its state of emergency due to wildfires until Sept. 14.

The government says the extension is needed to ensure public safety and support the response to B.C.'s worst-ever wildfire season.

"While many people have returned home, tens of thousands of British Columbians remain under evacuation order or alert due to wildfires," said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

"We're continually assessing the situation - which can evolve quickly - and will enact emergency orders to ensure the safety of people in our province as needed."

Recent rain provided some relief to southern and coastal regions. However, northern B.C. is expected to continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures, dry conditions, smoke and strong winds, which could lead to extreme fire behaviour.

In addition to 4,200 people on evacuation order, nearly 65,000 additional people remain on evacuation alert and ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

There are more than 3,500 personnel directly engaged in wildfire response efforts, including BC Wildfire Service staff, contract personnel and personnel from Mexico, South Africa, Australia, Ontario and the Canadian Armed Forces.