Arrow Lake at historic lows as locals sound alarm bell

Photo: Jon Manchester

The low level of Arrow Lake has hundreds of West Kootenay residents concerned.

The Slow The Flow of Arrow Lakes Facebook group now has more than 1,300 members as levels in the dam-controlled lake system reach historic lows.

The lake is controlled by the Keenleyside Dam, which was built by BC Hydro in the 1960s and is part of the Columbia River Treaty with the United States.

The dam controls a drainage area of 3,650,000 hectares and holds back a storage reservoir of 8.8 billion cubic metres.

However, drought conditions, power demand and commitments to U.S. water supply have left the lake so low artifacts from before its flooding in 1968 can now be seen.

It has left boats, docks and float planes high and dry, and dead fish along the shrinking shore, according to locals.

"With the water level like this, we cannot access our property by water and there is talk about ceasing road access via rail trail, which leaves us and many others in quite a predicament," wrote Tasha Leuvekamp.

BC Hydro spokesperson Mary Anne Coules responded that the "current low levels are due to severe drought conditions in the Columbia, low precipitation since last fall, and the early depletion of the below-average snowpack earlier in May."

Low-water conditions are expected to persist through September.

A letter from the office of Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy states the politician is "very much aware of how low the water is right now and the terrible impacts it is having on wildlife habitat, tourism, recreation, and other aspects of life on the lake...

"Our office has been hearing steadily from residents and municipalities about their concerns about the low levels this summer, and we have been communicating regularly with BC Hydro and the CRT team to get answers and to ensure they are receiving all complaints that we are hearing."

Conroy's office states that with the drought conditions, "it is necessary for BC Hydro to hold back water in Kinbasket Lake so that power production can continue in the winter. At the same time, the Americans need to store water in Lake Roosevelt for power production in the winter for their side. With no more snowpack or significant rain, that leaves Arrow Lake in the middle with no way to replenish.

"Meanwhile, we recognize that seeing the American side enjoy the benefits of a full reservoir while we experience devastating impacts of a drought sure is very hard to witness, and we agree it isn't fair."

Conroy says she'd like to see a better deal for Canada and residents of the Columbia River Basin.

"It is very important that the public continues to send feedback, questions, and concerns to the CRT team, so that the negotiating team can be armed with all the information needed to argue for a better treaty this time around," the letter continues.

At the Shelter Bay-Galena Bay ferry, the ferry is at the bottom of its boarding ramp, and huge expanses of beach and rock are exposed.

The lake level has closed the Shelter Bay log dump as the water is too low for the tugboat to pull logs through, putting four people out of work, according to one member of the Facebook group.

Member Laurie Friis said she was "astounded" by Hydro's response to debris left over from the original flooding now being exposed and the potential impact on spawning fish.

"Under the current conditions, kokanee access to some tributaries could be limited by the amount of local inflow to those tributaries. Fortunately, the tributaries where most of the spawning occurs remain unaffected by flow or access issues," Coules wrote.

Columbia River Treaty negotiators met in Seattle earlier this month and in Kelowna in May.

The original treaty was signed in 1964 after catastrophic flooding of the Columbia River destroyed Vanport, Oregon, in 1948.