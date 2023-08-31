Accused in Vancouver gas station machete attack heading to trial

Photo: Glacier Media

The man facing charges in connection with a June 2022 machete attack at a Vancouver gas station is going to trial, Vancouver provincial judge heard Aug. 30.

Leslie Dale Chudek, 61, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and dangerous vehicle operation.

He has elected to have his trial before a provincial court judge, with dates set for Feb. 14 to 16, 2024.

In June 2022, Crown prosecutor Karen Haughton said reports from doctors indicated Chudek is mentally fit to stand trial.

Chudek remains in custody.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said the incident started at around 6:30 a.m. on June 1, 2022, when a man used his car to ram a pedestrian at a gas station at 3502 East Hastings St.

"He then got out of the car, and allegedly chased several people while holding a knife and a machete," the VPD said in a news release.

"He reportedly punched a passerby, then turned his attention back to the pedestrian, stabbing him on the neck and back."

Much of the incident was caught on video.

Police arrived as the suspect allegedly tried to steal a motorbike parked near the gas station's exit.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The man who was punched was treated on scene.

The incident was one of multiple stranger attacks that happened in Vancouver leaving one judge commenting that people were terrified.