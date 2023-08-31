Canada Post offers free mail forwarding for wildfire evacuees

Photo: CTV News

Canada Post is offering free mail forwarding for residents affected by wildfires in British Columbia.

"We understand the importance of postal services to our customers affected by the wildfires across British Columbia. Effective Aug. 30, eligible residents can receive free mail forwarding service for up to 12 months. Impacted residents have until Sept. 29 to register for the free service," says Canada Post representative Phil Rogers.

Residents who have been forced to relocate to a community centre, shelter, hotel or motel, for example, will receive instructions on their mail forwarding options in the coming days.

Residents affected by wildfires with one of the following postal codes are eligible for the offer: V0E, V0K, V0N, V1P, VIV, V1W, V1X, V1Y, V1Z, V4T and V4V.

"Mail forwarding is an important service not just for ongoing mail, but it also provides a vital link with government and relief agencies going forward. If you receive regular cheques through the mail, it’s important for you to register," says Rogers.

Once residents have registered, Canada Post will be able to ship mail to a different address selected by the customer. The change can be made on a short-term basis or for longer periods, even if the address is only temporary.

To request the free service, affected customers will need to either:

Register at canadapost.ca/mailforwarding using a credit card to authenticate identity. No fee will be charged to the credit card.

Go to a post office with a government-issued photo ID (mandatory). Proof of authorization is required to request the free service on behalf of another person. Click here to find a post office.

The forwarding service excludes parcel deliveries. To receive parcels at an alternate location, customers can use Canada Post’s free FlexDeliveryTM service, which allows customers to have their parcels delivered directly to a post office of their choice.

If residents affected by wildfires have already purchased the mail forwarding service, they can call customer service to request a refund.