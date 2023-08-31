Conservation Officer Service seeks clues in illegal shooting of Squamish grizzly

Photo: Conservation Officer Service

A once-relocated grizzly bear was found dead in Squamish River, and now the Conservation Officer Service is asking the public to come forward with information.

The illegally killed bear had been relocated from Squamish in September of 2020 and was found dead in Squamish River earlier this month.

According to an Aug. 10 news release, the COS received a report about the bear floating in the river.

"Upon investigation, a necropsy [animal autopsy] showed that the grizzly bear had been shot, and a rope was tied around it in effort to drag it into the river for disposal," the post reads.

Conservation officers believe the bear was shot sometime between Aug. 7 and 9.

The grizzly had a yellow ear tag and was known to frequent the area of the confluence of the Cheakamus River and the Squamish River.

There is no open season to hunt grizzlies; it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to kill them.

It is also an offence to fail to report an accidental shooting or defensive shooting of wildlife.

If found guilty, on a first conviction, an accused can be fined up to $100,000 or face imprisonment of one year, or both.

If you have information about who shot this bear or anything related to the situation, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

There are reward programs available for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Callers can also remain anonymous.