Potential plea deal in B.C.-wide narcotics case tied to Hells Angels

Photo: CFSEU-BC

One of eight men facing narcotics trafficking-related charges resulting from a B.C.-wide investigation involving Hells Angels is moving toward a plea deal with the Crown, a Vancouver Provincial Court judge heard Aug. 30

Lukas Sam Fox Tassone is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking while Roman Gabriel Fox Tassone faces two counts of the same charge. All three offences are alleged to have occurred in Richmond.

Judge Patricia Bond heard a plea deal is not in the works for Roman Tassone, which would end when the time comes for him to plead guilty or not guilty.

The other Tassone case is set for a pre-trial conference indicating a not guilty plea in that situation.

On March 27, at least one alleged B.C. Hells Angel and four others pleaded not guilty to multiple drug trafficking and conspiracy charges for offences said to have taken place in Vancouver, Maple Ridge and Vernon between September 2020 and July 2021.

In April, it appeared both Tassones were headed to trial.

The charges came in December after Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. executed 12 search warrants at locations throughout Metro Vancouver and the Okanagan.

Police seized about $650,000 in Canadian currency and about two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA, one kilogram of fentanyl, 200 grams of ketamine, 10 kilograms marijuana and16 kilograms of drug-cutting agent.

Also seized were three rifles, a shotgun, three prohibited magazines, ammunition, body armour, two vehicles and a cocaine press. Inside one residence, police seized a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club vest and various items of Hells Angels support clothing.

Jonathan Louis Lutar, 39, is charged with being part of a criminal organization that includes Allan Beatima Arcangel, 51, Matthew Shaw, 31, David Oppenheim and others. Court documents show he instructed people to engage in drug trafficking for the benefit of the organization.

The men are among a group charged with trafficking at the direction or for the benefit of the organization and conspiring to traffic in controlled drugs, including fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine.

Charest, who had been prohibited from possessing a gun, is also charged for the possession of a Ruger 45 calibre P90 gun, a Walther P38 handgun and ammunition.

Arcangel has since died.