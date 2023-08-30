Burnaby woman sues transit police officers who 'tackled' her over unpaid fare

Photo: Google Street View. In June 2022, a woman was accused of not buying a ticket and was allegedly "tackled" by transit police at the Lougheed SkyTrain station in Burnaby.

A woman who says she was tackled by police officers at a Burnaby SkyTrain station for not paying her fare is suing Metro Vancouver Transit Police, TransLink and SkyTrain for damages.

Dahlia Colaric says she was at the Lougheed SkyTrain station on June 7, 2022, when transit police officers accused her of not buying a ticket, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver last week.

The officers then "tackled" Colaric to the ground and handcuffed her, the claim states.

During the incident Colaric says she suffered injuries to her right foot, ankle and knee as well as other bruising and contusions.

Colaric also suffered "psychological and emotional injuries," according to the claim.

She is now suing transit police and four police officers, identified only as John Doe, for assault and battery, wrongful arrest, negligence and breaching Colaric's charter rights.

And she says TransLink and SkyTrain are vicariously liable for the officers' actions.

Colaric is claiming damages for pain and suffering, loss of income, future care costs and loss of housekeeping capacity.

She is also suing for special damages, aggravated damages and punitive damages, saying the police officers' conduct was "high-handed" and "malicious" and should be punished and deterred.

Colaric claims the officers "had no reasonable grounds" on which to detain or arrest her.

"The defendant constables engaged in wilful misconduct by unreasonably arresting and detaining the plaintiff when they knew or ought to have known that no charge would be laid against the plaintiff," the claim states.

None of Colaric's allegations have been proven in court, and no responses have yet been filed to the claim.

Transit Police confirmed to the NOW that Colaric was not charged in relation to the incident but was issued a $173 fare infraction notice.

TransLink would not comment on the lawsuit as it is "before the courts."

