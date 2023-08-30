Rain fell at Kookipi Creek, Stein Mountain wildfires, decreasing fire behaviour

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Kookipi Creek wildfire.

Rain fell over the Kookipi Creek wildfire on Tuesday, helping to decrease fire behaviour in some parts of the 16,900-hectare blaze.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire is burning in the Fraser Canyon, between Boston Bar and Lytton. Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued by a number of First Nations and municipalities for properties along the Highway 1 corridor and in the surrounding areas.

In a virtual wildfire information meeting hosted by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Jessica Mack, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said the southern flank of the fire received upwards of 16 millimetres of rain.

Mack said crews were able to employ direct attack methods in an area of the fire near Mowhokam Forest Service Road.

“We're seeing really decreased fire behaviour due to that rain that we did receive in that area, and we are able to work on the fire’s edge a little bit more closely just due to it being a little safer for our crews to do so,” Mack said.

Mack said crews have made good progress in the northern section of the fire.

A small section of the guard is being set up at Hannah Lake, behind cabins. Mack said structure protection is set up in this area.

“We have a machine guard that went into place just right up above the Hannah Lake area and we are finishing off with hand line here today,” she said.

Mack said the wildfire hasn’t seen much growth in the last few days, and “things have been looking good. We did have those increased winds on Monday that we did see that shifted from the north to the south,” she said.

“The areas that we did see fire activity it just burned out some of those fuels that are within the fire perimeter, and we did not see any growth outside of our containment lines that we already have in place,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted an evacuation order that had been issued for 42 properties due to the Kookipi fire. While residents can now return home, an evacuation alert remains in place. More information can be found on the TNRD website.

To the north, about 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton, the 4,667-hectare Stein Mountain wildfire is also impacting areas west of the Fraser River.

Mack said a little less rain fell on the Stein Mountain wildfire, with some increased activity observed on the south flank of the fire on Tuesday. However, she said the fire activity ended up being favourable for crews.

“Where that activity was is in areas that we were planning to do some planned ignitions in that area. It kind of just cleaned up some of our objectives that we had here,” she said.

Mack said BCWS is aiming to push the fire into an old burn scar from 2022.

She said with the rainfall, unit crews have been able to perform direct attack on the south flank of the fire, and on the northern flank.

According to BCWS, there are scattered showers forecast over the area on Wednesday. Rainfall is expected to reduce fire behaviour for the short term.