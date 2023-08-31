Danger trees - hazards lurk in wake of fire, says BC Wildfire Service

Photo: BCWS

Even after the fire has passed, danger remains.

"Danger trees pose one of the greatest hazards to wildland firefighters working on the ground," the BC Wildfire Service says.

Danger trees are those that have been impacted by wildfire but still stand and have the potential to fall unexpectedly.

Cedars are unique in that they burn from the inside out, the wildfire service says.

This leaves them often appearing unaffected before falling without warning.

The risk of danger trees increases when wind or rain is present, the BCWS adds.

The wildfire service works with assessors and fallers to identify and safely remove danger trees along major transportation routes, around structures and in areas where crews are working.

A video posted on the BCWS Facebook page shows trees still burning inside that look almost normal on the outside.

Others are hollow shells waiting to fall.

As well, damaged power and utility poles that are partially burned can also pose a falling hazard.

BC Hydro has working to replace these and restore power to affected areas in both the Central Okanagan and Shuswap.

A fire zone is still a dangerous place, even if there are no more flames.

Ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after flames have died down.

Soils can be unstable, and there is increased potential for landslides or rock falls.

If rain follows the fire, there can be increased runoff, leading to possible flooding or debris flows

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution when travelling through wildfire-impacted areas and to avoid them if possible.