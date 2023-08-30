Hiker dies after fall on trail near Qualicum Bay

Photo: Comox Valley Search and Rescue

A hiker has died after a fall on Nile Creek Trail near Qualicum Bay.

Comox Valley and Arrowsmith search and rescue groups were called to the 10-kilometre trail on Sunday evening “in response to an urgent call for medical aid for a woman who had fallen while hiking the trail.”

The woman died of her injuries, Comox Valley Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The post has since been removed.

The post said crews assisted the remaining hikers through “difficult terrain in darkness to waiting family members.”

Campbell River and Nanaimo Search and Rescue also assisted with a recovery operation Monday morning.

The provincial coroner is investigating the death, but provided no details as the incident is part of an ongoing investigation.