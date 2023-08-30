A look at British Columbia's 12 wildfires of note

Photo: The Canadian Press McDougall Creek wildfire.

Twelve of the 400 or so blazes burning in British Columbia are described by the province's wildfire service as "wildfires of note," meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

A look at the 12 fires, with information provided by the BC Wildfire Service as of Tuesday at noon:

Bush Creek East wildfire

Location: West and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap lakes, south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento

Size: 431 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

McDougall Creek wildfire

Location: Near West Kelowna

Size: 126 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Under investigation

Crater Creek wildfire

Location: southwest of Keremeos

Size: 435 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Upper Park Rill wildfire

Location: Near Twin Lakes, west of Okanagan Falls

Size: 18 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Human, accidental or intentional

Rossmore Lake wildfire

Location: South of Kamloops

Size: 111 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Casper Creek wildfire

Location: 24 kilometres west of Lillooet

Size: 110 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Kookipi Creek wildfire

Location: 50 kilometres south of Lytton

Size: 170 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Stein Mountain wildfire

Location: 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton, west of Fraser River

Size: 34 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Great Beaver Lake wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 91 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Whitefish Lake wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 50 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Greer Creek wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 47 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Downton Lake wildfire

Location: North of Pemberton

Size: 94 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning