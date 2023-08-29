Burnaby RCMP seek woman charged in crash that killed 75-year-old pedestrian

Photo: Burnaby RCMP. Police are searching for Jena Dae in connection with a Burnaby crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian two years ago.

Police are looking for help finding a 25-year-old woman wanted in relation to a crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian in Burnaby two years ago.

Jena Dae stands charged with driving without due care and attention in connection with a crash on Sept. 16, 2021.

Officers were called to a pedestrian-involved collision at the intersection of Smith Avenue and Kincaid Street at about 8:30 p.m. that day, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release at the time.

The driver of a blue 2020 Honda Civic was driving east on Kincaid and turned north on Smith when they collided with a 75-year-old man in the crosswalk, the release said.

The driver remained on scene and co-operated with police, but the victim died of his injuries.

Dae was charged in June 2022 but failed to show up for a sentencing hearing in December, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, according to information on Court Services Online.

Police are now looking for help from the public to locate her.

Dae is described as a five-foot-two woman with a slender build and brown hair and eyes, according to police.

She is associated to a blue 2020 Honda Civic with B.C. licence plate LV362M.

“Dae is known to frequent the Maple Ridge and Mission areas; however, (she) has also recently been known to visit Northern B.C.,” stated a Burnaby RCMP news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Dae’s whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).