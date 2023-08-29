Best Brewery Experience Award now open for voting, includes BNA and other local favourites

Photo: BC Ale Trail

There are just a few more days left to get your vote in for the BC Ale Trail's Best Brewery Experience Award.

With more than 220 craft breweries on 21 ale trails throughout British Columbia, the BC Ale Trail is the ultimate guide to BC's best craft breweries, and they're inviting beer enthusiasts far and wide to nominate their favourite brewery as the best in the province.

Every craft brewery across B.C. offers a unique experience for the local community, as well as visitors, but the Best Brewery Experience Award looks to find out who is doing it best — Whether it’s an ever-changing rotating tap menu and delicious accompanying food to a great seasonal patio or trivia night.

Previous winners include R&B Brewing in Vancouver, Twin City Brewing in Port Alberni, Land & Sea Brewing in Comox, as well as the reigning champion, Camp Beer Co. in Langley.

Voters can submit a nomination at through the BC Ale Trail website and will be entered into a draw to win a ‘Beer Lovers Prize Pack’, which includes a $100 gift card to a BC Ale Trail brewery of choice, a limited-edition sling bag, hoodie and camp mug.

Voting closes on August 31.