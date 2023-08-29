B.C. on pace for deadliest year in drug crisis as July brings another 198 deaths

Photo: The Canadian Press Items are seen on the ground as paramedics from B.C. Ambulance respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. British Columbia is on pace for the deadliest year in its unregulated toxic-drug crisis, with the BC Coroners Service saying another 198 deaths were reported in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

British Columbia is on pace for the deadliest year in its unregulated toxic-drug crisis, with the BC Coroners Service saying another 198 deaths were reported in July.

The Interior Health region saw 45 deaths last month, the highest rate per 100,000 residents of any region in July.

The Coroners Service says there have been at least 1,455 deaths province-wide in the first seven months of 2023, the most ever recorded.

So far this year, there have been 59 drug deaths in Kelowna, 59 in Kamloops, 27 in Vernon and 13 in Penticton.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says in a statement that the unregistered illicit drug market is "highly unpredictable," and the lack of access to stable, lower-risk alternatives continues to put lives at risk.

Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside says in a statement the new numbers are "a stark reminder" of the ongoing drug crisis, and the province is continuing to expand access to treatment options and counselling.

Opposition BC United MLA Elenore Sturko says in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that "condolences alone aren't enough" and she is calling for a "recovery-oriented" care system.

She says a third of the province's fatal overdoses in July happened inside social housing, shelters and hotels.

with files from Colin Dacre