Suspect shot dead after trying to flee police in Revelstoke, Mounties say

Photo: Glacier Media

A man has been shot and killed by police in Revelstoke, according to Mounties.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is now probing the deadly shooting, which took place late Sunday night in Revelstoke.

According to police, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at about 11 p.m. on Sunday. About 45 minutes later, the vehicle’s owner reported that they located the vehicle, but it fled.

“Officers were able to locate the vehicle and during attempts to stop it, there was contact between the stolen vehicle and a police vehicle,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a news release.

“The man exited the vehicle and, after a brief foot chase, reportedly entered the police vehicle.”

Clark said a Mountie shot the man. He was transported to hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

“The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident,” he said. “As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.”

The IIO is called in to investigate any incident in which a person in B.C. is killed or seriously injured during or as the result of an interaction with police.