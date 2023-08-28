Prince George explosion victim out of ICU

Photo: Facebook

Victoria Mcgivern, the Prince George woman seriously injured in last week’s downtown explosion and fire, has been transferred out of the intensive care unit and into the burn unit at Vancouver General Hospital, according to a friend’s Facebook post.

“She's been having some food and was very pleased to know that they put ice cream in her smoothie this morning,” Afton Frost posted Sunday afternoon on the Victoria Mcgivern Support Page.

“Thank you to everyone so much for the absolute outpouring of love and kindness to Vicky and her family. These have been some of the hardest few days of our lives and knowing that people were in the background helping to hold it up with us has helped more than you will ever know.”

As of Monday morning, the gofundme page set up to help Victoria, her partner Ryan and their three young children has raised more than $85,000.