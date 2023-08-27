Serious collision closes Highway 3 east of Creston

Photo: Contributed

Police believe that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in a serious crash east of Creston.

The collision is still under investigation by the Creston RCMP.

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Creston RCMP attended a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 3, east of Creston.

An SUV allegedly crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck.

The highway was shut down for multiple hours for the police investigation and to provide aid to the parties.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist.

The occupants in both vehicles suffered significant injuries and were transported to the hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

The highway is now open.

Creston RCMP would like to thank Creston Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance Service, and the other motorists who aided at the scene.