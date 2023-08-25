As evacuation orders begin to lift BCWS continues to fight wildfires around homes

BCWS

People in West Kelowna, WFN land, Kelowna and in Lake Country are slowly getting back to normal as some evacuation orders are lifted and some remain in place.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre remains active but there will be no media conference held on Friday but an operational update is expected later Friday morning.

Orders in parts of Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates have been downgraded to alerts.

A full list of streets that are being allowed to return home is here.

An interactive map of evacuation zones is here.

All evacuation orders within the City of Kelowna have now been rescinded all evacuees within Kelowna can now return home. These properties remain under an evacuation alert, which means residents should still be prepared to leave if conditions change.

The BC Wildfire Service classified the Kelowna and Lake Country fires as "held," on Thursday, meaning they're not expected to grow beyond predetermined boundaries.

The McDougall Creek fire on the west side of Okanagan Lake remains out of control.

Photo: Nancy Fair

In Lake Country residents are reminded they must not return home until cleared to do so by emergency officials.

“Our teams are working hard to extinguish all remaining hotspots and manage danger trees near homes and we’re moving folks back to their properties as fast as safety possible,” said Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it’s working to get Lake Country residents home as soon as possible.

The public is asked to respect signage, barricades and locked gates, and to stay out of areas affected by wildfire for their own safety.

“Crews will be doing hazard assessments and working in those areas to get them safe for eventually re-entry in the weeks ahead,” said the centre in a statement.

More than 700 properties remain on evacuation order in Lake Country and no additional orders are expected to be lifted Thursday, said officials. Here is a list of addresses that remain on evacuation order.