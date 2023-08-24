'Bizarre encounter': Police tangle with raccoon in Langford home

Photo: RCMP

West Shore RCMP responded to what they’re calling a “very unusual” plea for help involving a raccoon that followed a dog into a Langford home.

It started with a report of screaming about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Leckfield Avenue, near Mill Hill Regional Park.

Moments later, police received a call from the same area saying that a dog had just been attacked.

The dog had been set upon by a raccoon in the caller’s yard. The dog then fled into its home — with the raccoon in hot pursuit.

The raccoon took a combative stance with the residents before being trapped in a bathroom.

The dog owner asked police for help in removing the raccoon, while police say the call about the screaming likely came from someone who heard the residents reacting to the animal paying a visit.

Police called animal control but no one was able to attend, so officers used a dog pole they had with them and a lacrosse stick provided by the residents to catch the furry invader.

“After putting up a pretty decent fight, the raccoon was secured by the officers and was released outside,” police said.

The residents and the dog sustained minor injuries.

Const. Nancy Saggar described the incident as a “bizarre encounter.”

“We generally do not attend wildlife calls; however, residents in the home had received injuries from this animal and animal control was not available, so the officers stepped in to help,” she said.

Police wished the residents and the dog a speedy recovery, and pointed to a provincial government website with information about dealing with raccoons.

Raccoons are not typically aggressive and do not tend to injure people, the site says, but they can be dangerous if they are cornered or feel threatened.

Dogs are not an effective means of deterring raccoons, it says, so pets should be indoors at night. Garbage should be kept in plastic bags inside a building or shed, and garbage-can lids secured with straps or hooks.