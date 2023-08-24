Thompson, Shuswap regions under smoky haze for 24 to 48 hours

Photo: Kerri Byers

An air quality advisory has been issued as smoke from area wildfires will once again fill the air.

However, according to the province, the Okanagan will enjoy relatively clear skies over the next day or two.

Smoky skies are expected in the North and South Thompson regions including Kamloops, Rayleigh, Monte Creek, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge and Logan Lake.

The Shuswap is also expected to be under a smoky haze with the alert including Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and Chase, as the Bush Creek East wildfire continues to burn in the region.

The Lower Mainland is also expected to be covered in a blanket of smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Smoke from the Northwest Territories is impacting the north east, and local fire activity is impacting regions in the Central and Southern Interior. Smoke will get pushed from the Interior towards the Lower Mainland today as easterly winds develop,” the advisory states.

Several areas in the northern part of the province is also expected to be blanketed with smoke.

