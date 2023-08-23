Prince George RCMP officer charged with assault

Photo: Citizen staff photo. A Prince George RCMP officer walks by a vehicle that was boxed in on Fourth Avenue during an arrest of three people on Aug. 22, 2022.

Already facing a manslaughter charge, a Prince George RCMP officer has now been charged with assault in a separate matter, the BC Prosecution Service says.

Cst. Paul Ste-Marie has been charged with one count of assault in connection with the arrest of an individual that is alleged to have occurred on August 22, 2022, in Prince George.

That date coincides with an incident where a police vehicle was rammed and shots were fired before three suspects were arrested. One of the men facing charges from the incident filed a lawsuit in February 2023, alleging mistreatment at the hands of the arresting Prince George RCMP officers.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Ste-Marie and another Prince George RCMP officer were charged with manslaughter in relation to the July 18, 2017 death of Dale Culver.

Ste-Marie is scheduled to make a first appearance in Prince George court on the assault charge on Oct. 4.