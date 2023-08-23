Wildfire activity expands evacuation orders for Lytton First Nation

Photo: . Kookipi Creek wildfire in August 2023.

Increased fire activity at one of two wildfires burning in the Fraser Canyon has forced more people from their homes near Lytton, B.C.

The Stein Mountain wildfire is located 12 kilometres northwest of Lytton and is estimated at 1,811 hectares as of Wednesday morning.

BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour increased on the northern flank driven by southerly winds, driving the fire over four kilometre distance up the Fraser Canyon.

"Structure protection crews were actively protecting structure at the time, while 18 personnel remained on site with one water tender overnight,” says the service.

The evacuation order was expanded at 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday for these areas:



Lytton IR 4A



Lytton IR 4B



Lytton IR AC



Lytton IR AD



Lytton IR 4E



Lytton IR 4F



Lytton 33



Nicklepalm IR A



Seah IR 5



Lytton IR5A



Nesikep IR6



Nesikep 1R6A



People evacuated are asked to travel on Westside North Spencer Road and muster at Lillooet Friendship Centre. Bobbi McKay is the Lytton First Nation support contact for people and can be reached at 778-254-9754.

The City of Merritt will be taking in evacuees at the Merritt Civic Centre (1950 Mamette Avenue) and Emergency Support Services have been activated to support them.



McKay confirms that all residents should head to Merritt Civic Centre.

The Kookipi Creek wildfire just north of the Stein Mountain wildfire is estimated at 13,674 hectares in size and also resulted in evacuation orders for Siska Indian Band, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Lytton First Nation, Kanaka Bar Indian Band, Fraser Valley Regional District, Boothroyd Indian Band and Skuppah Indian Band.

Highway 1 between Boothroyd and Lytton is closed due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire.