Thunderstorm warning issued for North Okanagan, storm watch in effect for North Thompson, Shuswap

Photo: Cecelia Louis-Ralston

UPDATE: 8:37 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the North Okanagan, including Vernon.

Environment Canada said meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain.

"A line of thunderstorms over the north end of Okanagan Lake, stretching from Oyama northwards through O'Keefe (about 10 km west of Armstrong) is slowly traversing to the north-northwest," Environment Canada said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm watch for the South Thompson region.

The watch remains in place for the North Thompson and Shuswap regions.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the South Thompson, North Thompson and Shuswap regions.

Environment Canada issued the thunderstorm watch at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said.

Thunder could be heard rumbling over Kamloops on Tuesday evening, accompanied by lightning and rainfall.