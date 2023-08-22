Canada Post delays, disruptions to mail service in B.C. Interior continue

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Canada Post delivery service continues to be disrupted in the B.C. Interior and in particular the central and south Okanagan regions, with some communities on red alert.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 22, a new red alert has been issued in Penticton, Kelowna has been upgraded from yellow to red, and a yellow alert has been issued in Chase, Kaleden, Keremeos, Lake Country, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos, Princeton and Summerland.

Red alert means there will not be any delivery in the community, whereas yellow means there may be some deliveries, but they will likely be delayed.

"Where delivery is not possible, all lettermail and parcels are being held securely. The safety of our employees is our number one priority," reads a press release from Canada Post issued Tuesday.

"We thank those affected for their patience in this difficult time."

Older alerts are still in place. Kamloops, Oliver, Peachland, Scotch Creek, Shalalth and Sorrento remain on red alert following an announcement Monday, and Boston Bar, Gold Bridge, Seton Portage and West Kelowna have been on red alert since Friday, Aug. 18.

Customer questions about mail service can be directed to Canada Post online here or via phone at 1-866-607-6301.