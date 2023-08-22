Prince George explosion victim in critical condition

Photo: Facebook An explosion and fire hit downtown Prince George at about 7 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.

One victim of Tuesday’s explosion in downtown Prince George was flown to Vancouver hospital in critical condition while two others remain hospitalized at University Hospital of Northern B.C.

Just after 7 a.m., the building at 422 Dominion St., formerly known as Achillion Greek Cuisine, exploded into flames..

“One person is being moved into urgent care and is in critical condition,” said Prince George RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. “I’ve been in constant contact with Northern Health and I do not have any confirmation on a fatality. Two people are in fair condition and are expected to be admitted for further assessment overnight.”

Two of the injured people were transported to UHNBC in an ambulance and the third was taken there in a private vehicle.

Police have deemed the fire as suspicious and the RCMP will continue to monitor the scene until the building is safe for fire investigators when they arrive on Wednesday.

RCMP are asking for anyone with video footage of the area of the fire taken around 7 a.m. Tuesday to phone the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

“We do know there were several people posting videos on social media in between those few moments when RCMP arrived and the explosion, about eight minutes of intervening time,” said Cooper. “That’s dashcam footage, video surveillance or anything captured on your cell phone that could provide investigators clues to how many people were (around) the building or came running from the building and also who was in the area. It’s too early to tell if anybody was in the building.”

All three victims were outside close to the building when the blast occurred, said Prince George Fire Rescue deputy chief Clay Sheen.

One of the walls of the adjacent UNBC Wood Innovation Research Lab was compromised and fire burned underneath the metal sheeting in the wall. Several stores and businesses on Fourth Avenue were damaged by the percussion of the blast, which shattered windows.

Firefighters from all four Prince George halls responded to the call. The force of the explosion presented significant challenges while they were attacking the blaze.

“We had to make sure the power and (natural) gas was turned off in the area,” said Sheen. “We had lots of debris that was unstable and before we could action we had to have the help of other city crews to stabilize. Most old buildings could have asbestos.”

RCMP and fire officials who attended an afternoon news conference were unable to confirm if it was a natural gas explosion.

“It’s really hard to tell at this time, explosions are so chaotic,” said Sheen. “But there’s only a few things that could cause an explosion like that and natural gas is certainly one of them.”

City road crews worked through the afternoon sweeping up debris from the explosion, which sent chucks of wood and asphalt pavement several blocks away.

Cooper said Fifth Avenue will be reopened later today but Fourth Avenue between Dominion and George streets will remain closed to allow business owners to replace glass and fix some of the damage to their stores.

Photo: Ted Clarke Prince George Fire Rescue deputy chief Clay Sheen addresses the media Tuesday afternoon while city crews in the background work to clear the debris after an explosion demolished the building at 422 Dominion St.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.

Prince George RCMP are asking the public for any video footage of the explosion that occurred in downtown Prince George.

“We are seeing on social media that there are several videos from people who passed by the scene moments after the explosion occurred. We are requesting those persons contact our non-emergency line to speak with investigators as we would like to see the original footage,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

“Also, if anyone has dash camera footage, video surveillance or cell phone footage of the scene prior to emergency personnel arriving, we ask they speak with investigators, too. Those videos could be very important to our investigation.”

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

The explosion occurred downtown at around 7 a.m. near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street, at the old Achillion Greek Restaurant.

Three people have been taken to hospital, one of whom has serious injuries.

Police have closed the area of Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue from George Street to Dominion Street. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic is allowed within that perimeter.

The building was built in 1956 and had been the site of the Achillion Restaurant. It was operated by Kostas Iliopulos for 35 years, before it closed in 2016.

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

Prince George RCMP are asking residents to steer clear of an explosion and fire near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street.

The explosion shook downtown at about 7 a.m. and first responders are on the scene.

“We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP said in a release. “The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available.”

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Dominion Street, all the way down to Queensway.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.