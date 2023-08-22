Police asking for video footage of downtown Prince George explosion

Photo: Facebook An explosion and fire hit downtown Prince George at about 7 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.

Prince George RCMP are asking the public for any video footage of the explosion that occurred in downtown Prince George.

“We are seeing on social media that there are several videos from people who passed by the scene moments after the explosion occurred. We are requesting those persons contact our non-emergency line to speak with investigators as we would like to see the original footage,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

“Also, if anyone has dash camera footage, video surveillance or cell phone footage of the scene prior to emergency personnel arriving, we ask they speak with investigators, too. Those videos could be very important to our investigation.”

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

The explosion occurred downtown at around 7 a.m. near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street, at the old Achillion Greek Restaurant.

Three people have been taken to hospital, one of whom has serious injuries.

Police have closed the area of Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue from George Street to Dominion Street. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic is allowed within that perimeter.

The building was built in 1956 and had been the site of the Achillion Restaurant. It was operated by Kostas Iliopulos for 35 years, before it closed in 2016.

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

Prince George RCMP are asking residents to steer clear of an explosion and fire near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street.

The explosion shook downtown at about 7 a.m. and first responders are on the scene.

“We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP said in a release. “The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available.”

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Dominion Street, all the way down to Queensway.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.