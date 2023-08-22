Explosion, fire rock downtown Prince George

Photo: Facebook An explosion and fire hit downtown Prince George at about 7 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.

Prince George RCMP are asking residents to steer clear of an explosion and fire near Fourth Avenue and Dominion Street.

The explosion shook downtown at about 7 a.m. and first responders are on the scene.

“We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP said in a release. “The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available.”

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Dominion Street, all the way down to Queensway.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.