Bear that attacked woman at Squamish park killed

Photo: Jennifer Thuncher/The Squamish Chief Conservation officers euthanised the bear on Sunday at Coho Park.

Conservation Officers have destroyed a black bear following an attack on a hiker at Squamish’s Coho Park over the weekend.

According to the Conservation Officers Service (COS), the woman was hiking along the trail at about 7 p.m. when she encountered a black bear near the second trestle bridge.

"As she attempted to retreat by jumping down to one side of the bridge, the bear followed and swatted her," a COS social media post reads.

"The woman used a piece of lumber to defend herself. A passing cyclist came to her aid and helped fight the bear off. The bear disengaged but continued to follow the pair."

The hiker was not seriously injured.

Conservation and RCMP officers then patrolled the area Saturday and Sunday.

During their investigation, conservation officers learned two other groups of people had also been approached by a bear in the same area in separate incidents shortly after the initial attack, according to an email sent by the provincial Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy, which oversees the Conservation Officers Service.

The bear also followed the groups, but they managed to scare it away.

Conservation officers put down the bear believed to be responsible for the attacks on Sunday.

"Based on witness descriptions, physical evidence and location, conservation officers believe it is the bear responsible for the attack. No other bears were seen during a sweep of the area," the spokesperson said.

The trails will remain closed until at least Thursday as conservation officers continue to monitor for any further bear activity in the area.

Wildlife encounters can be reported to the 24/7 RAPP hotline: 1-877-952-7277.