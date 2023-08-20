BC SPCA offering emergency boarding for pets of evacuees

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says it is offering support to pet owners impacted by wildfire evacuations.

The agency is providing emergency boarding for pets of evacuees and has pet food and supplies available for those in need.

“We currently have 72 animals in our care through emergency boarding with more requests coming in from evacuees in Kelowna, Lytton and Kamloops. To keep up with growing demand, we are currently deploying additional staff members to our animal centres in the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions,” says Gaelene Askeland, senior manager, Animal Care Services in Kelowna.

“This is an extremely stressful and scary time; we want pet guardians to know the BC SPCA is here to help ease some of the burden they may be feeling."

If you are an evacuee in need of emergency boarding, pet supplies or pet food, please contact the following agencies for more information:

BC SPCA : B.C. wildfire evacuees who are in need of emergency boarding for their pets, please contact the BC SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722

: B.C. wildfire evacuees who are in need of emergency boarding for their pets, please contact the BC SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722 Emergency Support Services (ESS): Anyone in the province impacted by the fires should contact the ESS Call Centre that can be reached toll free in B.C. at 1-800-585-9559.

Anyone in the province impacted by the fires should contact the ESS Call Centre that can be reached toll free in B.C. at 1-800-585-9559. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre: call 1-877-569-8490

call 1-877-569-8490 Central Okanagan's Emergency Support Services (ESS) : call 250-763-4918 or email [email protected]

: call 250-763-4918 or email Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre: call 1-866-377-7188 or email [email protected]

call 1-866-377-7188 or email For people wanting to offer donations of supplies, please contact your local shelter to determine needs.

The BC SPCA has set up a special online emergency donation site to help animals affected by the wildfires, all donations will be matched up to $10,000 by TELUS Health MyPet.