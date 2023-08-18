Tourists told to stay away from wildfire zones as provincial emergency declared

GovernmentofBC

Premier David Eby has declared a provincial state of emergency.

At the outset of a live update on the wildfire situation in B.C., the premier called this an unprecedented situation, noting that the number of people under evacuation order went from 4,500 to 15,000 in just a few hours Friday. Tens of thousands more are on alert.

“Tonight, as a result of this rapid deterioration, we are declaring a provincial state of emergency to ensure that we have rapid access to any tools we need to respond to this situation,” said Eby.

He calls the situation unpredictable and says there are “difficult days ahead."

People are being told to only undertake essential travel to wildfire affected areas. The government is "strongly recommending" that anyone with travel plans to places like the Central Okanagan in the coming days cancel those plans. The provincial state of emergency would allow the government to legally restrict travel to specific areas if people do not adhere to calls to avoid non-essential travel.

“Access to accommodation is increasingly challenging in the Interior,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “We need accommodations available to keep people safe and to house critical response personnel, like firefighters and healthcare staff.”

Ma pointed out that some camps for wildland firefighter have had to be evacuated, putting even more pressure on the available space. Members of the public are being asked to reach out now to family and friends to make arrangements to stay with them if forced out of their homes.

The minister noted that, if necessary, the government can compel resources for firefighting efforts from unwilling or “uncompelled” partners.

A cold front moving through parts of the province is still a major concern heading into this weekend. Ma says that it’s bringing very unpredictable weather patterns that will make fighting fires "very, very challenging."

“In the last 24 hours we have seen evacuation alerts quickly fall to become evacuation orders, falling like dominos in some areas. And that speed at which we are going from a potential threat to an imminent threat is incredibly concerning,” said Ma.

Requests have gone out for even more out-of-province and international resources.

“There is an effort right now to gather the resources that will be necessary to fight the fires throughout the province, but particularly in the Central Okanagan,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests.

Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service says one request for 16 highly-trained firefighters from Australia has already been answered. They are likely to arrive next week. A request is also in for another 200 firefighters.

Eby wrapped up the evening news conference by thanking firefighters.

“We know you’re tired. We know you have been working incredibly hard. We know you are putting yourself at risk to do this critically important work for British Columbians.

“We are so grateful for all that you do for us and all that we’re going to ask you to do over the next few days.”